ASUS opens preorders in India for ROG, ProArt, TUF laptops

ASUS models specs prices and EMI

The ROG Zephyrus Duo (₹5.5-7 lakh) features dual 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreens with Intel Core Ultra 9 power.

The G14 starts at ₹3.7 lakh with a sharp 3K HDR OLED display and RTX 5070 GPU; the G16 kicks off at ₹4.2 lakh with a bigger screen and RTX 5080 GPU muscle.

Creators might love the ultra-portable ProArt PZ14 (₹2.7 lakh), which flips into a tablet thanks to its detachable keyboard, while the rugged TUF Gaming A14 (₹2 lakh) is built for durability with Ryzen AI chips, all available on up to 24 months no-cost EMI plans.