ASUS opens preorders in India for ROG, ProArt, TUF laptops
ASUS just rolled out a fresh lineup of laptops for gamers and creators in India, including the flashy ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 and G16, ProArt PZ14, and TUF Gaming A14.
You can pre-order any of these starting at ₹999 on ROG stores or online e-commerce channels.
Sweet bonus: buyers get perks worth up to ₹27,299 like a two-year warranty extension and three years of accidental damage cover.
ASUS models specs prices and EMI
The ROG Zephyrus Duo (₹5.5-7 lakh) features dual 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreens with Intel Core Ultra 9 power.
The G14 starts at ₹3.7 lakh with a sharp 3K HDR OLED display and RTX 5070 GPU; the G16 kicks off at ₹4.2 lakh with a bigger screen and RTX 5080 GPU muscle.
Creators might love the ultra-portable ProArt PZ14 (₹2.7 lakh), which flips into a tablet thanks to its detachable keyboard, while the rugged TUF Gaming A14 (₹2 lakh) is built for durability with Ryzen AI chips, all available on up to 24 months no-cost EMI plans.