ASUS unveils Dawn 7 Pro series in China with 144Hz
ASUS just dropped its Dawn 7 Pro series in China, and it's all about speed and display quality.
You get to pick between 14-inch and 16-inch models, both rocking sharp WQXGA screens (1,600 by 2,560 pixels) with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, and bright visuals at up to 400 nits, perfect for gaming or binge-watching.
ASUS Ryzen AI laptops from CNY7,999
These laptops run on AMD's latest Ryzen AI chips (up to the AI 7 445), with integrated Radeon graphics for solid performance.
They come loaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office out of the box.
Storage is impressive: up to DDR5 RAM and a speedy PCIe Gen 4 SSD with as much as two terabytes.
Prices start at CNY 7,999 (about ₹1.12 lakh) for the bigger model, while the top-end version goes up to CNY 9,999 (around ₹1.40 lakh).
Available now on JD.com if you're eyeing an upgrade!