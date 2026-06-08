ASUS unveils Dawn 7 Pro series in China with 144Hz

ASUS Ryzen AI laptops from CNY7,999

These laptops run on AMD's latest Ryzen AI chips (up to the AI 7 445), with integrated Radeon graphics for solid performance.

They come loaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office out of the box.

Storage is impressive: up to DDR5 RAM and a speedy PCIe Gen 4 SSD with as much as two terabytes.

Prices start at CNY 7,999 (about ₹1.12 lakh) for the bigger model, while the top-end version goes up to CNY 9,999 (around ₹1.40 lakh).

Available now on JD.com if you're eyeing an upgrade!