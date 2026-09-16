At least 164 AI political ads spotted nationwide this year
Technology
AI-made political ads are everywhere this election season. From North Carolina to Texas, candidates are using AI to make eye-catching (and sometimes confusing) campaign spots.
One ad even used AI to distort images of a rival, leaving voters scratching their heads.
Researchers say they've spotted at least 164 political ads nationwide produced or enhanced by AI so far this year, and the trend is only growing.
Thirty-one states pass deepfake laws
A lot of these new ads lean into humor and caricatures rather than outright deception, but concerns about misleading deepfakes haven't gone away.
With 31 states having passed laws prohibiting deepfakes or requiring disclosures, the rules and the way politicians connect with voters are quickly changing.