Atalanta's Argo AI helped protect Viasat after satellite modem hack
After a massive hack knocked out satellite modems across Europe during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cybersecurity firm Atalanta created Argo, an AI-powered tool that helped protect Viasat's satellite network from further attacks.
Argo uses complex mathematics and artificial intelligence to analyze software and internet-connected systems for vulnerabilities.
Genesis mission now uses Argo
Argo isn't just for satellites: it's already being used to work on the Genesis Mission.
Experts, including Greg Shannon, the chief cybersecurity scientist at the government's Idaho National Laboratory, say tools like this could become the norm for keeping networks safe.
Emil Michael, the Pentagon's chief technology officer, said the mathematics underpinning Atalanta's technology should "become the DoD's gold standard" for cybersecurity, showing just how big a deal this breakthrough could be for future digital safety.