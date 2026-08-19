Atalanta's Argo AI helped protect Viasat after satellite modem hack

Argo isn't just for satellites: it's already being used to work on the Genesis Mission.

Experts, including Greg Shannon, the chief cybersecurity scientist at the government's Idaho National Laboratory, say tools like this could become the norm for keeping networks safe.

Emil Michael, the Pentagon's chief technology officer, said the mathematics underpinning Atalanta's technology should "become the DoD's gold standard" for cybersecurity, showing just how big a deal this breakthrough could be for future digital safety.