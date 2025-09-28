ATG drug can slow type 1 diabetes in young people
Researchers have discovered that antithymocyte globulin (ATG)—a drug usually given to organ transplant patients—might actually help slow down Type 1 diabetes in young people who've just been diagnosed.
The study, led by UZ Leuven and involving 117 participants aged 5 to 25, found that ATG could help preserve the body's ability to make insulin if given early on.
ATG could offer a new way to manage Type 1
The trial took place across eight European countries and tested different doses of ATG versus a placebo.
The 2.5 mg/kg (higher) and 0.5 mg/kg (lower) doses helped protect insulin-producing cells, but the lower dose (0.5 mg/kg) worked with fewer side effects like serum sickness.
No deaths or severe permanent harms were reported at this dose, although some non-severe side effects did occur.
These results—shared at the big 2025 European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting—suggest ATG could offer a new way to manage Type 1 diabetes beyond just controlling blood sugar, which is pretty exciting for future treatment options.