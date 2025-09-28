ATG drug can slow type 1 diabetes in young people

ATG could offer a new way to manage Type 1

The trial took place across eight European countries and tested different doses of ATG versus a placebo.

The 2.5 mg/kg (higher) and 0.5 mg/kg (lower) doses helped protect insulin-producing cells, but the lower dose (0.5 mg/kg) worked with fewer side effects like serum sickness.

No deaths or severe permanent harms were reported at this dose, although some non-severe side effects did occur.

These results—shared at the big 2025 European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting—suggest ATG could offer a new way to manage Type 1 diabetes beyond just controlling blood sugar, which is pretty exciting for future treatment options.