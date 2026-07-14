ATREE discovers Elaphropoda triangulata and Habropoda adi in Arunachal Pradesh
Technology
Scientists from ATREE just discovered two new types of solitary bees in Arunachal Pradesh: Elaphropoda triangulata and Habropoda adi.
These ground-nesting bees were caught using special traps that help find rare insects most people miss.
It's a reminder of how much is still unknown about India's bee life.
Hydropower and construction threaten Arunachal wildlife
One bee was named for its cool triangular markings, while the other honors the local Adi community.
Arunachal Pradesh is a biodiversity hotspot, but rapid construction and new hydropower projects are putting its unique wildlife at risk.
Researchers are urging more studies to protect these ecosystems before they disappear.