AT&T and Samsung launch amiGO Jr. phone with parental controls
Technology
AT&T and Samsung have teamed up to release the amiGO Jr. a phone made with kids (and their parents) in mind.
For $3 a month, with bill credits, plus service, this device gives parents built-in tools to track location and manage screen time, making it easier to keep an eye on things without extra apps.
A16-based phone with geofence, Watch 2
Built on the budget-friendly Galaxy A16, the amiGO Jr. is tough enough for daily kid adventures with its water and dust resistance.
Parents can use an app on their own phones to get alerts if their child leaves set boundaries.
AT&T also announced the amiGO Jr. Watch 2, offering similar safety features in a wearable style.