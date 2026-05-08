Attenborough turns 100 as Google search and YouTube celebrate
Technology
Sir David Attenborough just turned 100, and the internet is celebrating in style.
Google Search rolled out a fun Easter egg: think gorillas, penguins, and blue whales from his classic documentaries popping up with party hats and cupcakes to wish him happy birthday.
It's a sweet nod to his six decades of bringing the wild world into our homes.
YouTube curates Attenborough 'BBC Earth' playlist
YouTube joined in by curating a playlist of Attenborough's 10 most-watched BBC Earth clips.
These videos showcase why he's called the "The voice of wildlife": Perfect time for a rewatch if you want some nature magic!