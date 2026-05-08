Attenborough turns 100 as Google search and YouTube celebrate Technology May 08, 2026

Sir David Attenborough just turned 100, and the internet is celebrating in style.

Google Search rolled out a fun Easter egg: think gorillas, penguins, and blue whales from his classic documentaries popping up with party hats and cupcakes to wish him happy birthday.

It's a sweet nod to his six decades of bringing the wild world into our homes.