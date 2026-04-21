Audit warns NASA Axiom Space suits may take 9 years
Technology
NASA's next-generation lunar spacesuits, made by Axiom Space (with Prada), may not make it in time for the planned Artemis moon landing in 2028.
A recent audit suggests these suits could take up to nine years to develop, meaning astronauts might have to wait until 2031 to use them.
Artemis targets 2028 moon landing
The Artemis program is NASA's big push to get humans back on the moon, with a surface landing in 2028.
These new suits are key: they'll keep astronauts safe.
Even though there are some design hiccups, Axiom says they're working hard to deliver on time and make sure astronauts have what they need for future moonwalks.