August 12 2026 total solar eclipse, Perseids, 6 planets visible

Mark your calendars: August 12, 2026, is shaping up to be an epic night for skywatchers.

There's a total solar eclipse (the first in mainland Europe since 1999), the Perseid meteor shower at its peak, and six planets (Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune) lining up in the same part of the sky.

Thanks to the new moon's dark skies, you'll get a front-row seat if you look up.