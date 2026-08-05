August 12 2026 total solar eclipse, Perseids, 6 planets visible
Mark your calendars: August 12, 2026, is shaping up to be an epic night for skywatchers.
There's a total solar eclipse (the first in mainland Europe since 1999), the Perseid meteor shower at its peak, and six planets (Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune) lining up in the same part of the sky.
Thanks to the new moon's dark skies, you'll get a front-row seat if you look up.
Totality sweeps Iceland and northern Spain
The total solar eclipse will sweep over Iceland and northern Spain with approximately 2 minutes and 18 seconds of darkness over waters near Iceland.
Even if you're not in those spots, folks across Europe, Canada, and northern US will catch a partial eclipse.
That night also brings perfect conditions for spotting up to 100 meteors per hour (including some bright fireballs), and you'll be able to see six planets lined up together (a pretty rare sight).
Just remember: use certified solar glasses during any partial eclipse phases to keep your eyes safe!