August 12 total solar eclipse visible in Greenland and Iceland
Technology
A total solar eclipse is happening on August 12, 2026, with the Moon completely covering the Sun for a short time.
If you're in Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, or parts of Spain and Portugal, you'll get the full show, but folks in India won't be able to see it in person this time.
Eclipse live streams and viewing safety
Don't worry if you're not in the path; NASA's got your back with a live stream starting at 1:15pm EDT (that's 10:45pm IST).
You can also tune in on Time and Date, Royal Observatory Greenwich, or Virtual Telescope Project.
Just a heads-up: if you ever watch an eclipse directly (even during partial phases), make sure to use proper solar viewing glasses, not regular sunglasses, to protect your eyes.