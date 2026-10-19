August 2025 Alaska landslide triggered 2nd-highest tsunami at 1,580 feet
Technology
In August 2025, a huge landslide in Alaska set off a tsunami that shot water and debris 1,580 feet up a mountainside, making it the second-highest tsunami ever recorded.
This all happened 12 hours later, just hours after passengers on the Hanse Explorer visited South Sawyer Glacier.
Luckily, no boats were around when disaster struck.
Experts push for better alert systems
Before the landslide, scientists noticed fast-melting glaciers, heavy rain, and thousands of small seismic tremors, clear warning signs that something big could happen.
Experts say as glaciers keep shrinking, more mountainous coastal regions could face similar risks.
They are pushing for better alert systems and teamwork between agencies to help keep communities safe in the future.