August night sky: Venus peaks August 15, several planets visible
August's night sky is getting a major upgrade! Venus will steal the show as the brightest planet, hitting its peak on August 15.
If you're up early, look out for Mercury and Jupiter hanging out super close together that same morning.
Saturn and Mars are also making appearances all month, so there's plenty to spot if you glance up.
Mid August planetary events and viewing
Venus reaches greatest elongation mid-month, but slips lower each evening.
Mercury is easiest to spot in early August before it pairs up with Jupiter from August 13-17: their closest moment is just before sunrise on August 15.
Saturn rises after sunset near the Cetus-Pisces line (great for telescope fans), while Mars pops up around 2am and cozies up next to a crescent moon on August 9.
Grab your friends or a camera: it's a great month for stargazing!