Aura frames regain Google Photos support using Google's Ambient API
Technology
Aura digital photo frames have finally re-added Google Photos support after more than a year, thanks to Google's new Ambient API.
Now, you can seamlessly sync your favorite photos or albums straight from Google Photos to your Aura frame—no more manual uploads.
Albums update automatically with the Auto-Add feature, so your frame always stays fresh.
You can also upload individual photos (up to 50MP on Android), and iOS users get an easy Share Sheet option.
Individual uploads persist on Aura frames
If you delete a photo from an auto-add Google Photos album, it disappears from synced albums on your Aura frame too.
But individual uploads stick around until you remove them yourself in the Aura app.
This update makes managing memories way simpler. Aura frames start at about $150.