Aura frames regain Google Photos support using Google's Ambient API Technology Jun 04, 2026

Aura digital photo frames have finally re-added Google Photos support after more than a year, thanks to Google's new Ambient API.

Now, you can seamlessly sync your favorite photos or albums straight from Google Photos to your Aura frame—no more manual uploads.

Albums update automatically with the Auto-Add feature, so your frame always stays fresh.

You can also upload individual photos (up to 50MP on Android), and iOS users get an easy Share Sheet option.