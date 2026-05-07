Austin Lau builds wedding website with Anthropic Claude Code AI

Site shows texting stats, privacy concerns

The site breaks down fun details like how their texting peaked at 9pm on Mondays and dipped overnight, plus they sent each other "I love you" nearly 1,800 times (with his wife sending most of the messages).

They also shared over 8,600 photos and nearly 29,000 emojis.

While many online loved the creativity behind this project, it also sparked conversations about privacy and how much personal info we share with AI tools.