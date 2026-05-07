Austin Lau builds wedding website with Anthropic Claude Code AI
Technology
Austin Lau, who works at Anthropic, built a wedding website unlike any other, powered by the company's Claude Code AI and fueled by 12 years of iMessage chats with his wife.
Their entire texting history (161,015 messages over 4,340 days) was turned into an interactive story about their relationship.
Site shows texting stats, privacy concerns
The site breaks down fun details like how their texting peaked at 9pm on Mondays and dipped overnight, plus they sent each other "I love you" nearly 1,800 times (with his wife sending most of the messages).
They also shared over 8,600 photos and nearly 29,000 emojis.
While many online loved the creativity behind this project, it also sparked conversations about privacy and how much personal info we share with AI tools.