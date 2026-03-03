Australia mandates age verification for AI chats

Kids are chatting with bots

Right now, most popular AI chatbots aren't doing enough—only 9 out of 50 have introduced or shared plans for age assurance, while many others have no filters at all.

Kids as young as 10 are spending hours chatting with these bots, which often use friendly designs that make them extra appealing.

Australia's move is about making digital spaces safer for young people and pushing tech companies and app stores to step up their responsibility.