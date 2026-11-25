Australia orders internet companies to take down 'harmful' content
What's the story
Australia has passed a new law, the Digital Duty of Care, that requires internet companies to remove harmful content and features or pay fines of up to 5% of their global revenue. The legislation is part of a broader effort to regulate Big Tech and ensure the safety of Australian users. The law will come into effect in a year, replacing existing online codes with a single comprehensive regulation.
Reform
Communications minister compares law to compulsory seatbelts
Communications Minister Anika Wells hailed the Digital Duty of Care as a major safety reform, comparing it to compulsory seatbelts and plain packaging for cigarettes.
The law puts the onus on platforms to keep Australians safe on their sites.
However, free speech advocates have raised concerns about potential overreach and misuse of power by regulators under this new legislation.
Industry response
Concerns over vague definitions and potential overreach
While tech firms generally support the government's goal of improving child protection, many have opposed the bill due to its vague definitions of harmful content.
Some industry groups have warned that this could lead platforms to over-censor content in a bid to avoid penalties.
The law also allows regulators to use anonymous "sock puppet" accounts for investigations, raising serious privacy concerns among internet companies.