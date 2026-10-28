Australia wants to ban AI chatbots that promote 'emotional intimacy'
What's the story
The Australian government is looking to ban artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots that foster "emotional intimacy." The move comes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised concerns about children viewing these bots as their "best friend." The proposed legislation, known as the Digital Duty of Care Bill, recently passed the House of Representatives and will be debated in the Senate in coming weeks.
Legislative details
Digital Duty of Care Bill
The Digital Duty of Care Bill seeks to impose new online safety standards on social media, games, apps, and chatbots.
The government hopes to pass the bill by the end of 2026.
It would require tech platforms to provide a safe online environment for all Australians and replace existing codes with a broader duty-of-care requirement against certain "harmful" content.
AI regulation
Content promoting misogyny, terrorism will be covered
The bill also mandates social media platforms to provide an "opt-out" feature for their algorithms and suggested content.
Content promoting misogyny, terrorism, suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders would be covered by the laws.
The government has accepted amendments from crossbencher Kate Chaney to include certain AI chatbot activity as a harm under the legislation.
This includes banning "material or conduct that simulates emotional intimacy and encourages or fosters a child's dependence on it in place of human relationships."
Political stance
Albanese urges Coalition to support bill
In a passionate address, Albanese urged the Coalition to consider voting for the bill.
He said, "The stories we hear about people identifying a chatbot, a non person as their best friend, should be a huge wake up call for every member of this Parliament to be prepared to act."
However, the opposition voted against it in the House with One Nation.
Proposed changes
Greens push for stronger legislation
The Greens have proposed amendments to strengthen the government's legislation.
They want Australians to have the right to take private legal action against platforms and increase penalties.
Senator Sarah Hanson-Young supported a digital duty of care, saying, "Australians also need an external complaints pathway, free from the profit-driven whims of 'big tech's' content moderation."