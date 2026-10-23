Australia nominates Katherine Bennell-Pegg as potential 1st astronaut representing Australia
Australia just put forward Katherine Bennell-Pegg for a spot on the 2028 International Space Station mission.
If she gets the nod, she will be the first astronaut to represent Australia under its own flag, a pretty big milestone.
The government later sent an offer to the European Space Agency after earlier talks in May.
Bennell-Pegg's flight needs $100 million funding
Bennell-Pegg, who leads space technology at the Australian Space Agency and trained with ESA in 2024, is set to fly if a $100 million budget comes together, thanks to private partners, state governments, and some generous donors (more than $6 million so far).
The mission is not just about space travel; it is also about inspiring young Australians to get into science and tech fields and showing that Australia is serious about innovation.