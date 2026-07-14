Australia to ban under-16s from social media starting December 2025
Technology
Australia wants to keep kids under 16 off social media starting December 2025, but most platforms aren't making it easy.
A new study shows Instagram, YouTube, and others aren't really checking ages, so plenty of teens are still getting in, despite the existing ban.
Australia doubles fines, threatens legal action
Researchers tested 50 accounts declaring as 16 on sites like Snap, TikTok, and Meta.
Only Australian platform Kick asked for proof of age at sign-up.
Some accounts even got ads aimed at younger users, showing these platforms can spot teens but don't always act on it.
Now Australia is doubling fines and threatening legal action to get companies to step up their age verification game.