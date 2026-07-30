Australian 'Bag of bones' fossil shows 3-level Cretaceous food chain

Fossil hunters in Australia uncovered a wild fossil in 2019 that tells the story of a real-life ancient food chain.

Picture this: a flying reptile (pterosaur) gets eaten by a big marine hunter (ichthyosaur), and then that ichthyosaur gets attacked by an even bigger beast.

This "Bag Of Bones" find is one of the clearest examples of such a three-level predator drama from the Cretaceous period, and it's giving researchers major clues about how ancient sea creatures interacted.