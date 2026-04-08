Australian researchers build room temperature quantum battery charged by light
Technology
Australian researchers have built a quantum battery that can be charged using light instead of chemicals.
This new technology uses quantum mechanics (think superposition and special light-matter tricks) to charge up, and it actually gets faster as the battery gets bigger.
Even better, it works at room temperature, so no need for extreme cooling.
Design enables wireless laser charging
The team's design lets the battery charge wirelessly with lasers and could one day power things like electric cars or phones without plugging in—just over-the-air charging.
They're now working on making this technology ready for real-world use, hoping to change how we all keep our devices powered up.