Australian scientists create 'Paraborg' cyborg cockroaches for disaster rescue
Technology
Australian scientists have teamed up to create cyborg cockroaches that could help save lives after disasters.
The project, called "Paraborg," uses these insects' natural ability to squeeze through tight spaces to find and assist people in places too risky for humans.
Queensland cockroaches include camera and syringe
The team fits giant Queensland cockroaches with tiny electronics that let them guide the bugs using electrical signals.
There are two versions: one carries a camera to spot victims, and another has a mini syringe for delivering medicine.
In lab tests, the injection system achieved about 95% success only when the cockroach was within 150mm of the target, and researchers hope these robo-roaches could be ready for real rescue missions in five to 10 years.