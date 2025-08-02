Australia's 1st orbital rocket launch in 50 years fails
Australia just tried to launch its first locally built orbital rocket, Eris, from Queensland on July 29—the country's first shot at space in over 50 years.
Sadly, things went sideways fast: just 14 seconds after liftoff, the rocket crashed back down.
No one was hurt and there was no damage to the area.
The Eris rocket was built by Gilmour Space
Eris was built by Gilmour Space (founded by brothers Adam and James Gilmour) as an orbital rocket—a big deal for reviving Australia's space industry after decades away.
The launch faced delays from wild weather and tech glitches, but the team says even this short flight gave them data they'll use to make future missions stronger.
A key step toward building rockets at home again
Even though Eris didn't make it far, this attempt shows how far Australia's aerospace scene has come.
It's a key step toward building rockets at home again, potentially opening up more opportunities for local talent in tech and science.