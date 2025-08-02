Australia's 1st orbital rocket launch in 50 years fails Technology Aug 02, 2025

Australia just tried to launch its first locally built orbital rocket, Eris, from Queensland on July 29—the country's first shot at space in over 50 years.

Sadly, things went sideways fast: just 14 seconds after liftoff, the rocket crashed back down.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to the area.