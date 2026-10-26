Authentic Brands Group sues Anthropic for $41 million over Presley songs
Authentic Brands Group just filed a $41 million lawsuit against AI company Anthropic, saying they used 274 of his songs, including classics like "Can't Help Falling in Love," to train their AI models without permission.
Authentic Brands Group wants $150,000 for each song, and the case was filed on October 23, 2026.
ABG alleges Claude infringes Presley rights
Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the licensing organization that has ownership of both Presley's music and likeness, says Anthropic's Claude model keeps producing content that crosses the line on Presley's rights.
This is one of the first big lawsuits from an artist's estate against an AI company and highlights growing worries about how AI could impact music and creativity, especially after Spotify recently pulled millions of AI-generated tracks.