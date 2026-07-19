ChatGPT makes educators' lives 'infinitely more difficult': Author Dave Eggers
What's the story
Renowned author and McSweeney's founder, Dave Eggers, has slammed OpenAI's ChatGPT for its impact on education. During a talk with around 200 OpenAI employees, Eggers said the AI tool has made educators' lives "infinitely more difficult" in the past two years. He also warned that if students use it to write, they'll never learn how to express their own thoughts and stories.
Concerns raised
AI could silence an entire generation or two: Eggers
Eggers further stressed the potential dangers of AI in education, saying it could "silencing an entire generation or two."
He said, "If students are using it to compose, which is the biggest tragedy of all, they'll never learn to write."
The author also emphasized that this technology could take away their ability to express their own truth and share their own stories.
Tech industry critique
Eggers has a history of critiquing the tech industry
Eggers is no stranger to critiquing the tech industry. His best-selling novel, The Circle, is a scathing indictment of Silicon Valley's culture.
He has also dismissed AI-generated writing as "pastiche nonsense."
These past criticisms make it clear that Eggers was likely aware of the reaction he would get from OpenAI employees with his recent comments on ChatGPT.