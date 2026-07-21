Authorities shut down almost 3,000 illegal FIFA World Cup streams
Big news if you're into online sports: authorities in the US and South America shut down almost 3,000 sites that were illegally streaming FIFA World Cup matches.
This massive crackdown, called "Operation Offsides" and "Operation Red Card," saw over 1,000 domains disappear in the US alone.
Meanwhile in Colombia, four members of a group called Los Ciberinfiltrados were arrested for running similar illegal streams.
Authorities take 830 domains offline
The sweep didn't stop there: 830 more domains across Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic got taken offline.
Colombian officials also arrested people making fake sports merchandise with 11 convictions.
FIFA and big media groups like NBC Universal backed these efforts; as Ivan J. Arvelo from NIPRCC put it, unauthorized broadcasting "fuels criminal organizations."