Authors sue Apple for using their books in AI training
Authors Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson are suing Apple, claiming the tech giant used pirated versions of their books to train its OpenELM AI model without asking.
They're pushing for this to become a class action and want Apple to pay damages.
What's next in the case?
The authors want compensation and a court order stopping Apple from using their works in AI training.
This case is part of a bigger trend: other tech companies like Anthropic, Microsoft, and Meta have faced similar lawsuits over using copyrighted material to train AI.
For now, both sides are staying quiet as courts try to figure out where copyright law fits into all this new tech.