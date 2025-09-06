AI will soon manage other AIs, and in some cases

Generative AI use is exploding, with nearly 9 in 10 organizations increasing spending on these tools. Still, two-thirds admit they don't have the right setup for smooth teamwork between people and AIs. Plus, over half are getting hit with surprise cloud bills as usage grows fast.

Companies are getting savvier about how they run their tech

To keep costs down and things running smoothly, businesses are shifting toward smaller language models and multi-agent systems.

About 12% of IT budgets now go straight to AI.

While many still prefer proprietary solutions for control and security, open-source AIs are catching on because they save money—showing that companies are getting savvier about how they run their tech.