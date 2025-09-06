New human ancestor species discovered in Ethiopia

New Australopithecus species lived side-by-side with early Homo

Turns out, these ancient humans weren't alone: the new Australopithecus species lived side-by-side with early Homo, meaning our family tree is more of a tangled bush than a straight line.

Researchers are now comparing dental morphology to figure out how these hominins are distinguished—but they'll need more fossils (especially skulls) to really connect the dots on where this new species fits in our story.