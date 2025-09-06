Next Article
New human ancestor species discovered in Ethiopia
Scientists just uncovered a new early human ancestor species in Ethiopia, dating back about 2.6 million years.
The big clue? Thirteen fossilized teeth found at the Ledi-Geraru site, showing both early Homo and an unknown Australopithecus species—different from Lucy's kind.
New Australopithecus species lived side-by-side with early Homo
Turns out, these ancient humans weren't alone: the new Australopithecus species lived side-by-side with early Homo, meaning our family tree is more of a tangled bush than a straight line.
Researchers are now comparing dental morphology to figure out how these hominins are distinguished—but they'll need more fossils (especially skulls) to really connect the dots on where this new species fits in our story.