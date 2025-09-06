OpenAI merges teams to make ChatGPT smarter, friendlier Technology Sep 06, 2025

OpenAI just merged its Model Behavior team (the folks who work on personality and bias issues) with the Post Training group, with the combined team now reporting to Post Training lead Max Schwarzer.

This move is meant to blend personality tweaks with model improvements, so future AIs can be both smarter and friendlier.

