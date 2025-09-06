Ancient Greek skull reveals secrets of early humans Technology Sep 06, 2025

A skull found in Greece's Petralona Cave back in 1960 has finally given up some secrets.

Thanks to a 2025 study using uranium-thorium dating, scientists now believe this ancient skull is at least 290,000 years old, with an estimated age range between around 170,000 and 700,000 years depending on deposition history.

The findings suggest it could belong to a different branch of early humans called Homo heidelbergensis.