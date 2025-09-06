Next Article
ChatGPT unsafe for kids, say US AGs after suicide case
California and Delaware's Attorneys General are calling on OpenAI to make ChatGPT safer, especially for young users.
Their joint letter follows reports of chatbots having inappropriate conversations with kids, including a heartbreaking case where a young Californian died by suicide after interacting with an AI chatbot.
AGs demand transparency from OpenAI
The AGs pointed to real-life tragedies—like the young Californian and a similarly disturbing murder-suicide in Connecticut—as proof that stronger safety measures are needed.
They want OpenAI to be fully transparent about how it protects users and to take immediate action so public safety comes first.