AI companion app Dot is shutting down next month Technology Sep 06, 2025

Dot, the AI companion app launched in 2024 to offer personalized emotional support, is closing down on October 5, 2025.

Co-founders Sam Whitmore and Jason Yuan announced the shutdown on September 5, saying it's due to their diverging visions for Dot's future, without mentioning outside pressures.

If you've used the app, you can grab your data before it goes offline.