Musk once doubted Tesla's camera-only approach to self-driving cars: Report
Turns out, even Elon Musk had doubts about Tesla's camera-only approach to self-driving cars.
In private messages from May 2021, he admitted that using a high-resolution radar would be better than relying just on cameras—despite consistently stating publicly that cameras are the way to go for Tesla's Full Self-Driving system.
Leak raises questions about Musk's transparency on tech risks
This leak puts a spotlight on Tesla's unique strategy, especially since other companies like Waymo use extra sensors like radar and lidar for safety.
Critics have pointed to real crashes involving Teslas and say more sensors could prevent accidents.
With these messages now out, there are fresh questions about how safe Tesla's tech really is—and whether Musk has been fully upfront about its risks.