Google Photos gets a fresh look with revamped image editor
Google Photos just rolled out a big update to its image editor for Android.
The new look brings an easier-to-use bottom carousel, a handy search icon for quickly finding tools, and organizes everything into categories like Auto, Actions, Markup, Filters, Lighting, and Color.
AI-powered Auto tab is the highlight
The highlight is the new AI-powered Auto tab—think one-tap Enhance and smarter suggestions to level up your pics fast.
You can also target specific parts of your photo using built-in tools like Magic Eraser.
The update (version 7.44) is rolling out now to Android users; if you don't see it yet, try force-stopping the app. An iOS release is coming soon!