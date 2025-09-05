Next Article
Google's NotebookLM can now debate topics in your notes
Google just gave NotebookLM a big upgrade, adding four audio modes—Deep Dive, Brief, Critique, and the standout Debate.
Debate mode lets AI voices have lively discussions about your notes, and you can tweak the tone or length to match your vibe.
NotebookLM speaks over 80 languages
NotebookLM now speaks over 80 languages and works with Google's Video Overview tool.
You can turn your notes into narrated slideshows with visuals and playback controls.
After moving out of its "experimental" phase earlier this year, NotebookLM is now part of Google's main AI lineup alongside Mind Maps and report tools.