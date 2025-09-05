AMD is giving away free cloud computing to Indian startups

AMD just announced a big boost for Indian researchers and startups: 100,000 hours of free access to its Developer Cloud over the next year. This means Indian researchers, startups, and developers working on AI or high-performance computing can use AMD's powerful Instinct MI300X GPUs—without spending a rupee.

How to get access You can apply for access through a dedicated Discord channel. No upfront costs—just direct access to serious computing power.

AMD hopes this move will make advanced tech more accessible and help India's AI and startup scene grow even faster.

AMD's training initiative for STEM grads On top of that, AMD is kicking off a three-year program to train 100,000 Indian STEM graduates in AI and GPU programming using their open-source ROCm tools.

The focus? Real hands-on experience so grads can build smarter AI models and handle heavy-duty computing projects.