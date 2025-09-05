Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS likely comes from Milky Way's thin disk

Comet will swing closest to the Sun in October 2025

3I/ATLAS has way more carbon dioxide compared to water than comets we usually see, hinting it formed somewhere with lots of radiation—unlike our solar system.

The comet will swing closest to the Sun near Mars in late October 2025.

Recent observations using Gemini South and NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have already revealed new details about this visitor, and further study could help us understand what other star systems are like.