Deal: Nothing Ear Open headphones hit all-time low
The Nothing Ear Open headphones just hit their lowest price ever—$99 on Amazon, but only if you're a Prime member.
That's $50 off the usual tag, making these open-style earbuds more accessible than ever.
Their unique over-the-ear hook design keeps your ears open to the world while still delivering customizable audio.
These earbuds come with several premium features
Expect up to eight hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and clear calls thanks to built-in mics and noise-canceling tech.
You can connect two devices at once with multipoint Bluetooth.
Gamers get a boost with Low Lag Mode via the Nothing app, and if you have a Nothing Phone, there are cool extras like ChatGPT integration too.