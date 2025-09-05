TCL's twistable PlayCube projector runs Google TV, costs $800

The PlayCube shines with 750 ISO lumens thanks to its OSRAM LED setup. It packs a 5W Dolby speaker (with headphone jack and Bluetooth), plus HDMI and USB ports for extra flexibility. The battery lasts about three hours on a charge, with an extra hour after just half an hour of fast charging. It's compact too—about the size of a chunky cube (149.8 x 96.6 x 96.6mm) and weighs only 1.3kg.

If you want something fun, flexible, and portable for movie nights or gaming sessions, the PlayCube stands out—its twistable design lets you adjust projection angles easily, which isn't common in this price range.

At €799 (around $800), it's way more affordable than high-end rivals like XGIMI's Horizon 20 ($1,700).

Available in Europe, North America, and Japan from late September 2025—definitely worth considering if portability matters more than max brightness!