Zepto warns against fake franchise, delivery job offers
Zepto is warning everyone about scams pretending to offer dark store franchises and delivery jobs using fake websites, emails, and phone numbers.
These shady offers are not from Zepto and could put your money or data at risk.
If you spot anything suspicious, Zepto wants you to report it at legal@zeptonow.com.
How to spot a real Zepto offer
Zepto says always double-check offers through their official channels—don't trust random links or messages.
For real franchise info, head to https://franchise.zepto.co.in/growth-partner or email merchantsupport@zeptonow.com.
Delivery job applications should only go through https://rider.zepto.co.in/, while other roles are listed at https://zepto.talentrecruit.com/career-page.
Zepto won't cover losses from scams, so stick with the verified sites!