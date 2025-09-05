Isotopes raises $20 million seed to help businesses analyze their data
Isotopes, started by ex-Hortonworks leaders, just landed $20 million in seed funding led by NTTVC's Vab Goel.
Founded in late 2024, the company is tackling how businesses access and use their data with smarter AI tools.
Aidnn is the company's main product
Their main product, Aidnn, lets business users ask questions and analyze data from places like finance apps and cloud storage—all in plain language.
Aidnn automates messy tasks like cleaning and pulling together info, generates reports, explains its decisions, spots weird patterns, and even suggests what to do next.
Plus, companies can deploy Aidnn without sharing any of their data with the AI model makers powering the agent.
The founders have deep experience in enterprise tech
Isotopes was founded by Arun Murthy (the CEO), Prasanth Jayachandra, and Gopal Vijayaraghavan.
Murthy helped create Hadoop at Hortonworks and has seen firsthand how tough enterprise data can be.
The team has already filed 10 patents for their tech as they go up against big names like Salesforce's Tableau.