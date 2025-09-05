Isotopes raises $20 million seed to help businesses analyze their data

Aidnn is the company's main product

Their main product, Aidnn, lets business users ask questions and analyze data from places like finance apps and cloud storage—all in plain language.

Aidnn automates messy tasks like cleaning and pulling together info, generates reports, explains its decisions, spots weird patterns, and even suggests what to do next.

Plus, companies can deploy Aidnn without sharing any of their data with the AI model makers powering the agent.