Auxilium Biotechnologies achieves 1st ISS bioprint of kidney and liver

Auxilium samples returned, microgravity helps cells

All these bioprinted samples were sent back to Earth on June 17, 2026, aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Anthony Atala from WFIRM explained that microgravity helps cells spread out evenly, which is key for making usable medical tissues.

Auxilium's CEO Jacob Koffler said this shows its tech can handle all sorts of tissue types.