Auxilium Biotechnologies achieves 1st ISS bioprint of kidney and liver
Technology
Big news from space: Auxilium Biotechnologies just bioprinted kidney and liver tissues on the ISS for the first time ever.
Using its AMP-1 orbital bioprinter in June 2026, it also made cartilage and nerve repair implants, pretty wild stuff for science and medicine.
Auxilium samples returned, microgravity helps cells
All these bioprinted samples were sent back to Earth on June 17, 2026, aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
Anthony Atala from WFIRM explained that microgravity helps cells spread out evenly, which is key for making usable medical tissues.
Auxilium's CEO Jacob Koffler said this shows its tech can handle all sorts of tissue types.