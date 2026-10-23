Avant Bkg Hospitals in Mysuru launches AI-assisted IVUS for stenting
Avant Bkg Hospitals in Mysuru just launched a new AI-assisted ultrasound technology (intravascular ultrasound, IVUS) for heart procedures, making advanced cardiac care much more accessible locally.
This high-definition imaging helps doctors see inside coronary arteries, so they can place stents more accurately and potentially reduce the need to travel to bigger cities for specialized cardiac care.
Mysuru hospital plans minimally-invasive cardiac surgery
The hospital has also announced plans to introduce minimally invasive cardiac surgery, which uses smaller incisions and specialized surgical techniques for selected cardiac procedures.
Dr. Rajagopal J. says this technology lets doctors make smarter decisions during procedures, while Dr. Madhuprakash S.C. hopes these upgrades will give people in Mysuru more personalized options without leaving home.