Avataar AI launches Varya: 5s HD clips in 45s ₹0.48/sec
Technology
Avataar AI just launched Varya, a new video-generating tool that's both speedy and affordable.
It can whip up a five-second HD clip in just 45 seconds, way faster than older models like Alibaba's Wan 2.2, and costs only ₹0.48 per second, making it much more accessible for creators and businesses.
Varya available on AI Kosh platform
Varya stands out by actually understanding Indian festivals, food, and styles thanks to local training data.
It'll be available on the AI Kosh platform with open access for developers to tweak or build on.
This launch is part of India's push to make advanced AI tools easy to use across the country.