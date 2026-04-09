Avec launches on iOS with swipe cards for emails

Avec uses contextual understanding, voice replies

Started by Jonathan Unikowksi, Avec stands out by understanding the context of your emails, making edits and personalization easier.

You can also swipe down to mark stuff as unimportant, and the app will group those for you.

It's free for Gmail users right now, but Outlook support and paid plans are on the way.

Backed by $8.4 million from investors like Lightspeed and Haystack, Avec even lets you reply using your voice: just hold the button to dictate, edit if needed, then send.