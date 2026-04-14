AvenuesAI's PhroneticAI starts developing on-premises AI models for data control
AvenuesAI, through its offshoot PhroneticAI, has started developing new on-premises AI models aimed at helping businesses keep their sensitive data in-house.
Instead of sending info to outside providers like OpenAI or Anthropic, companies are being offered models designed to be deployed entirely within their own infrastructure.
Vishal Mehta, the company's chairman, says this shift is all about giving businesses more control as concerns over data privacy grow.
Companies can monitor and retrain models
AvenuesAI's SLMs handle everything from text, audio, and video, with sizes ranging up to 10 billion parameters.
Companies get full oversight: they can monitor and retrain the models themselves without relying on vendors, which lowers the risk of leaks or breaches.
This move comes as more industries rethink using third-party cloud services, especially after Microsoft cut off Nayara Energy's cloud access last year due to EU sanctions, making secure, in-house AI a bigger priority than ever.