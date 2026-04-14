AvenuesAI's PhroneticAI starts developing on-premises AI models for data control Technology Apr 14, 2026

AvenuesAI, through its offshoot PhroneticAI, has started developing new on-premises AI models aimed at helping businesses keep their sensitive data in-house.

Instead of sending info to outside providers like OpenAI or Anthropic, companies are being offered models designed to be deployed entirely within their own infrastructure.

Vishal Mehta, the company's chairman, says this shift is all about giving businesses more control as concerns over data privacy grow.