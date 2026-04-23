AWOL Vision launches Aetherion Max RGB laser 4K projector
Technology
AWOL Vision just dropped the Aetherion Max, a sleek, wall-hugging RGB laser projector built for home theaters.
Despite its large size, it delivers super-bright 4K visuals (up to 3,300 ISO lumens) and deep contrast, filling screens as big as 200-inch.
Aetherion Max preorders April 23 $4,499
The Aetherion Max supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced for an immersive movie night.
Running on Google TV with shortcut buttons on the remote, streaming is easy.
Its ultra-short throw ratio means you get a huge picture even in small rooms.
Preorders open April 23 at $4,499 (with a $150 discount if you're quick), plus an ALR screen is included with the preorder, just $20 down to reserve after its popular Kickstarter run.