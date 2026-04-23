AWOL Vision launches Aetherion Max RGB laser 4K projector

Aetherion Max preorders April 23 $4,499

The Aetherion Max supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced for an immersive movie night.

Running on Google TV with shortcut buttons on the remote, streaming is easy.

Its ultra-short throw ratio means you get a huge picture even in small rooms.

Preorders open April 23 at $4,499 (with a $150 discount if you're quick), plus an ALR screen is included with the preorder, just $20 down to reserve after its popular Kickstarter run.