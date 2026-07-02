AWS CEO Matt Garman: AI will reshape entry-level white-collar jobs
Technology
AWS CEO Matt Garman isn't buying the idea that AI will wipe out entry-level white-collar jobs anytime soon.
On the Platformer podcast, he pushed back against Anthropic's Dario Amodei, saying AI will reshape roles, not erase them, and argued the math of mass job loss doesn't hold up.
Amazon plans 11,000 interns and graduates
Garman pointed out that Amazon plans to hire 11,000 interns and fresh graduates in 2026, showing there's still plenty of opportunity even as AI grows.
He compared it to how Excel changed office work without killing jobs.
Future roles might look different, but being adaptable and open to learning new skills is what matters most.